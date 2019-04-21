Gov. Mike DeWine credits the recently approved state fuel-tax increase with providing nearly $255 million to bail out the next three phases of the Columbus Crossroads project to improve the Interstate 70-Interstate 71 interchange.

Central Ohio residents, and those passing through, will benefit from less traffic congestion and a safer configuration of highways when work is complete, DeWine said.

But the work to replace bridges and provide two continuous lanes of I-70 and I-71 in both directions will be accompanied by the short-term pain of orange barrels and traffic restrictions as the projects proceed atop the $270 million already spent.

Ohio Department of Transportation officials said the work in coming years would eliminate an estimated 70 percent of lane changes, a major cause of crashes on the interstates, and ease traffic backups.

Standing atop a parking garage at Nationwide Children's Hospital overlooking the tangle of highways April 15, DeWine said the projects were in danger of being canceled until he and lawmakers agreed to generate more construction money through a fuel tax hike effective July 1.

"It simply wouldn't have happened," he said.

Following a prolonged stalemate, DeWine and lawmakers struck a deal to raise the gas tax by 10.5 cents to 38.5 cents a gallon and the diesel tax by 19 cents to 47 cents a gallon. The increase will generate about about $550 million more annually for the state and about $300 million for cities, counties and townships.

"This interchange was built in the 1960s, and Columbus has long outgrown it," DeWine said. "Right now, drivers are traveling on a highway system that wasn't built to handle the number of cars that travel in and out of Columbus today.

"Now that these three phases of the Columbus Crossroads project will proceed as planned, we can look forward to a safer interchange in the future."

DeWine announced funding for the next three phases of the Columbus Crossroads project, which are expected to be completed by the end of 2024 and will consist of:

* Rebuilding and widening I-71 from Broad Street to Long Street. The $43.8 million project is projected to begin in about a year. It also will widen part of I-71 north and replace the Broad Street bridge with a pedestrian-friendly span.

* Rebuilding I-70 east and I-71 north, with the $103.6 million project expected to begin in about two years. The project will result in two continuous I-71 lanes through downtown Columbus. It also will include a new ramp from 70 east to Fulton Street to create another eastbound entry into downtown Columbus and replace the Front Street bridge.

* Reconstructing I-70 west and I-71 south. The $107.2 million project will begin in about three years and include a new ramp from Mound Street to I-70 west and a new ramp from Mound Street to I-71 south.

"Without the funding provided in House Bill 62, these phases could have been delayed for years or permanently put on hold," said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks. "These next three phases are essential pieces of the puzzle and will make a meaningful reduction in traffic crashes through this notoriously congested stretch of interstate."

Construction will begin next week on an already funded $80 million phase to rebuild and widen I-70 east from Fourth Street to Miller Avenue.

Work will include a new exit from I-70 east to Parsons Avenue, providing easier access to Nationwide Children's Hospital and surrounding neighborhoods.

The projects have been approved by the nonpartisan Transportation Review and Advisory Committee, state officials said.

Recently completed work, which cost $43.5 million, replaced the Grant Avenue bridge, improved Mound Street between Fourth and High streets, switched Fulton Street into one way eastbound from Fourth to Washington streets and built a retaining wall along I-70 and I-71 through downtown Columbus.

Columbus Public Service Director Jennifer Gallagher previously expressed hope some of ODOT's additional funding could be routed to the Columbus Crossroads project. The project began 15 years ago, but only a quarter of the work has been completed, she said.

Columbus will receive a $16.6 million increase – which represents a 62-percent uptick in its gas tax share – to $43.2 million in 2020 because of the fuel tax increase, according to state figures. Other communities also will receive funding increases.

