Girl Scout Troop 698 and five mothers from the Worthington troop posed for a photograph with Congressman Samuel L. Devine on the steps of the Capitol during a 1961 visit to Washington, D.C.

Devine, a Republican, represented Franklin County's 12th Ohio District in Congress for 11 terms, from 1959 to 1981.

The eight girls standing on the platform above the steps are, from left, Beth Cole, Tina Beaver, Becky Schaeffer, Charlotte Deahl, Sue Brod, Rae Ann Henninger, Sheila Hafemann and Kristy Sherer.

Appearing on the steps are, from left, Mrs. Robert Chapin, Mrs. Glenn Sherer, Mrs. Ray Henninger, Nancy Walker, Kelsey Hallock, Billie Schwartz, Marcia Maxton, Cheryl Carter, Soni Chapin, Janet Hildebrand, Charlene Deahl, Susan Ward, Devine, Mrs. George Hildebrand and Mrs. Philip Cole.