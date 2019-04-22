Work soon will begin on Beulah Park Living, the $300 million housing, retail and office complex on the site of the former Beulah Park horse racing track in Grove City.

The project developers, Falco, Smith & Kelley of Columbus, on April 18 included details of the project in an announcement of a May 3 groundbreaking, five years to the day that horses last raced around the track.

The first phase of the 212-acre project is scheduled to include 264 apartments, 104 ranch-style houses, 80 townhome condominiums, a 94-unit assisted-living facility and 216 single-family home lots. Plans eventually call for up to 972 apartments, condominiums and houses.

Developers plan to include new urbanist design elements, including shops and restaurants within walking distance, and alleys behind the community's 84 estate-home lots.

The homes will be built around a 45-acre park with trails, a pond, gardens and a pavilion. Plans eventually include a community center on the site.

"What makes Beulah a unique community is that we are going to be able to have a diverse range of people who will live here, because we'll have such a diverse range of housing available," Pat Kelley, with Falco, Smith & Kelley, told ThisWeek earlier this year. "And to me, that's what truly defines a development as a community."

The apartments will rise on the east side of the development and could eventually grow to include 415 units.

Behind the apartments, Epcon Communities will build the Courtyard at Beulah Park, 104 patio-home condominiums.

The development, on the south side of Southwest Boulevard, will be connected to downtown Grove City by the extension of Columbus Street from Broadway Street. A sculpture of the Beulah Park racetrack starting gate will greet visitors to the development.

Future phases of the development will include offices, shops and restaurants in several buildings along Southwest Boulevard.

In addition to Epcon, a host of builders has committed to the project including Pulte Homes, Schottenstein Homes, Townsend Construction, Danbury Senior Living by Brookwood Development and Oakwood Management Co.

Beulah Park racetrack closed in 2014 after 91 years at the site.

In addition to Falco, Smith & Kelley, the development team includes Townsend Construction, G2 Land Planning & Design, Craig Murdick Architect Ltd., Kimley Horn Engineering, DiPerna Advisors, Taft Law and Plank Law.

jweiker@dispatch.com

@JimWeiker