An employee of a business in the 2500 block of High Street arrived at work the morning of April 16 to discover a shattered glass door and evidence of a burglary.

According to Columbus police reports, the manager called police around 4 a.m. to report the store's glass door had been broken and cash drawers were missing from three registers.

The building's alarm system reportedly had been activated.

A "secondary door," which had been locked, was found unlocked, reports said.

According to reports, about $375 in cash was stolen along with the drawers themselves.

Police were unable to review video footage and have no suspects, reports said.

In other recent Clintonville-area police reports:

* Residents of the 300 block of East Royal Forest Boulevard reported returning home the night of April 11 to find their door broken and unlocked.

According to reports, the residents found their front screen door damaged and house unlocked.

They told police they had locked it when they left the house earlier that day.

The victims told police they believed "some things in their residence may have been moved," but found no evidence of any items missing.

* A Columbus man reported someone broke into his car while it was parked in the 500 block of Midgard Road between April 7 and 8 and stole a handgun worth $500, along with ammunition and other items.

* A Columbus man reported someone broke into his vehicle while it was parked in the 100 block of East Como Avenue between April 11 and 12 and stole drills, saws and other power tools, together worth more than $1,600.

* A Columbus man reported someone broke into his vehicle while it was parked in the 200 block of East Torrence Road the morning of April 15 and stole clothing, a small amount of cash and other items.