In Grandview Heights Schools, we believe Wellness for Life is a subject that should be a part of every grade level and content area.

When students are physically, mentally and emotionally healthy, they are more prepared to learn and realize their full potential. These are important skills that can prepare them for life.

How do we do this? As a district, we have developed a comprehensive plan that includes research-based instruction, professional learning, collaboration and partnerships to support the academic, social, emotional and mental-health needs of our students.

A district mental-health specialist joined the counseling staff in 2017. The specialist provides counseling and support for K-12 students and their families as well as staff development on pertinent child and adolescent mental-health and wellness-related topics. These opportunities provide awareness of the signs and symptoms of mental-health concerns as well as help strengthen the learning and teaching taking place in the classroom.

Our schools collaborate with Syntero Counseling Services to provide students in grades K-7 access to mini-courses on topics relevant to social and emotional development. The courses also align to our learning attributes of communication, empathy, respect, safety, resourcefulness, collaboration, accountability and perseverance.

For our eighth-graders, our school counselors work together to discuss effective communication skills, healthy relationships and human growth and development. Using the Signs of Suicide curriculum, students learn how to recognize the signs of depression and suicide in themselves and others and gain a better understanding of mental illness.

The high school Multi-Tiered System of Supports team works collaboratively to address academic, social and emotional concerns. The goal is to create a positive environment for personalized learning and the removal of barriers to a great high school experience.

The entire high school staff works to ensure every single student has at least one adult in the building they are comfortable going to with a problem or concern. Additionally, the high school staff is equally focused on inclusion and ensuring every student is connected to an activity beyond academics, including various clubs and participating in athletics and music.

The Grandview Heights Schools District Wellness Committee, founded in 2015, is composed of experts and advocates representing our school district and community. This group works to integrate wellness into all facets of the school experience for students.

The committee has created a community garden, seasonal and local food offerings during student lunch and parent presentations, and has aligned curriculum to wellness subjects and sponsored many activities, such as Wellness Days and Walk to School Wednesdays. It also developed the first-ever Tri the Heights triathlon for youth ages 5-14. Around 250 children participated last year, and we anticipate even greater participation in 2019.

We partner with Start Talking Grandview to address drug and alcohol awareness and outreach. Young people are at the highest risk for substance misuse. Through community events, social media and their website, Start Talking Grandview offers our community research-based information, resources for support and tips and tools for talking about substance use and its risks.

In Grandview Heights Schools, we are committed to ensuring our students have a place where they can explore passions, develop purpose and unlock their potential.

The Wellness for Life initiative celebrates the critical importance of collaborating with multiple groups to build healthy and capable students who are adequately equipped for a lifetime of wellness and success.

Jamie Lusher is chief academic officer of Grandview Heights Schools.