Grove City Council is considering legislation that would allow the open consumption of alcohol within a specified area of the Town Center.

The Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area would be located within a 15.81-acre section of the Town Center.

"We look at this as being an economic-development tool that could bring more people to the Town Center and keep them there for a longer time, shopping at our stores and visiting other retail operations," said Andy Furr, executive director of the Heart of Grove City, the nonprofit group that works to promote the Town Center.

"It's a way to get more feet on the street," he said.

Grove City's proposed DORA district includes nine bars and restaurants serving alcohol.

Those establishments are Board and Brush, 3306 Columbus St.; Parkers Tavern, 3998 Broadway; Plank's on Broadway, 4022 Broadway; Grandstand Pizza Shop, 4034 Broadway; Hop Yard 62, 4057 Broadway; Michael's Hibachi, 3985 Broadway; Local Cantina, 3937 Broadway; Zassy's Tap Room, 3940 Broadway; and Plum Run Winery, 3946 Broadway.

The proposed district includes more than 60 retail and commercial businesses, including those located at 3975 Arbutus Ave.; 3937-4063 Broadway; 3323 Cleveland Ave.; 3306 and 3343 Columbus St.; 3425 Grant Ave.; 3449 Grove City Road and 3391 and 3378 Park St.

The boundaries go from Broadway down Cleveland to Arbutus, down Arbutus to Columbus Street, then to First Street. It includes a section of First to Park Street, then extends to Arbutus, going to Civic Place. It extends west to Grove City Road. It heads north to Grant Avenue, back to Broadway and cuts back west to include Local Cantina.

Under the proposed DORA regulations, customers who want to take their drinks outside would have to drink them out of a specified cup with the name of the bar or restaurant labeled, Furr said.

The drinks could be consumed in any store within the district unless the store opts out of participating in the DORA, he said.

"They would have the right to say that they don't want anyone bringing drinks into their building" and post signs indicating that, Furr said.

A person could bring a cup from one bar or restaurant into another one but would have to empty the cup of its contents before entering the second establishment, he said.

"You would still be able to use that cup to buy another drink once you're inside," Furr said.

The cups would be made of compostable material and special receptacles would be placed throughout the DORA area for their disposal, he said.

A company that specializes in collecting and disposing of compostable trash would collect the cups from the receptacles on a regular schedule, Furr said.

Ohio law has allowed communities to establish districts that are exempted from Ohio's open-container law since 2015.

A few central Ohio communities, including Worthington and Hilliard, have established DORA districts that are in effect only during special events, Furr said.

"Ours would be different because it would be in operation year-round," he said.

The Heart of Grove City brought its proposal to the city last summer, Furr said.

"We wanted to have it in operation six days a week, Monday through Saturday, because some of our establishments have special activities and drink specials earlier in the week," he said.

Mayor Richard "Ike" Stage said he has some concerns about allowing open consumption of alcohol in the Town Center outside of special events such as the Wine and Arts Festival or the Homecoming Celebration. So the administration suggested limiting the days the DORA would be in effect, he said.

The proposed legislation would establish the DORA from 2 p.m. to midnight on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

"We'd be looking at this as an experiment," Stage said. "It would be reviewed after one year to make sure it's working the way it's intended."

Despite his concerns, he said, Grove City needs to consider the DORA because it is an option available and being used by other communities.

"We don't want to be left behind by other communities who are using this as an economic-development tool," Stage said.

Furr said he understands some people might worry that allowing the open consumption of alcohol in the Town Center could lead to increased instances of misbehavior.

"We've talked to the other communities that have set something like this up, and that's not a problem they're having," he said.

Even without a DORA, there are no guarantees about how people will behave, whether they consume alcohol at a Town Center establishment or drink before they come to the district, Furr said.

Although no police officers would be assigned to patrol the DORA district, its location near the police department headquarters would also likely serve as a deterrent with officers regularly coming to and leaving from the building, he said.

The DORA application needs council's approval before it would be sent to the Ohio Liquor Commission for its review, Furr said.

While the first reading of the legislation took place April 15, a second reading, public hearing and vote is not scheduled until council's May 20 meeting.

By Ohio law, a DORA application must be advertised for two consecutive weeks in a newspaper within 45 days of it being submitted to city council.

Council can vote on the application 30 to 60 days after the initial publication of the notice.

"This also gives us time to educate the businesses in the Town Center and the community about how the DORA would work and what it would mean for the community," Furr said.

