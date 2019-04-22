Gahanna police recently removed individuals from a business in the 1300 block of Stoneridge Drive, after a disturbance at 9:06 p.m. April 10.

A customer threw a drink through the drive-thru window, entered the store and threw condiments, trays and other items around, according to reports.

In other Gahanna police incident reports:

* A Hall Lane resident said a school backpack, containing books and a laptop computer, was stolen from a vehicle between 8 p.m. April 15 and 11 a.m. April 16, according to a report received at 3:01 p.m. April 16.

* A Mistletoe Street resident told police a pig was in her front yard eating flowers, according to a complaint received at 1:24 p.m. April 16. The reporting party tried to corral the pig. Gahanna Animal Hospital said it would pick up the pig, but the owner was found, and he put the pig in his vehicle, reports said.

* Money and a purse were reported stolen from a vehicle on Sedgefield Drive, according to a report received at 11:01 a.m. April 16.

* A construction-site trailer was broken into on Claycraft Road, according to a report received at 7:55 a.m. April 16.

* Power tools were stolen in the 700 block of Science Boulevard, according to a report received at 8:59 a.m. April 15.

* A Pond Hollow Lane resident reported someone put garbage and bagels on her front porch, according to a report received at 8:50 a.m. April 15.

* A vehicle was broken into overnight on Meadow Green Circle, according to a report received at 1:58 p.m. April 13.

* Every flag was stolen at the Gahanna Municipal Golf Course, 220 Ridenour Road, according to a report received at 8:47 a.m. April 13.

* A car was moving at a high rate of speed up and down Eastgate Parkway, according to a traffic complaint received at 2:10 a.m. April 13.

* A Knights Avenue resident said she sent money for a puppy but didn't receive the animal, according to a report received at 2:34 p.m. April 12.

* A Bowery Bay Lane resident said he believed a nearby resident was making drugs because of a smell coming through a vent that made him feel funny, according to a report received at 11:43 a.m. April 12.

* A disturbance was reported at 9:56 p.m. April 11 at a business in the 340 block of South Hamilton Road. Six to eight people were yelling at each other and blocking two cars in, reports said.

* A female on a four-wheeler with a young child who was not wearing a helmet were speeding up and down Imperial Drive and Baroness Way, according to a complaint received at 8:18 p.m. April 11.

* A business in the 1500 block of Blatt Boulevard reported a rented item wasn't returned, and wanted to report it as stolen, according to a report received at 11:32 a.m. April 11.

* A neighbor reported three females were entering a home in the 200 block of Rugby Court, according to a suspicious-person report received at 12:40 p.m. April 10. She said the owner didn't know anything about it. Police spoke with the reporting party, who said he reached the other homeowner and was informed the ladies were cleaners who were supposed to be there as a "surprise" for his wife, reports said.