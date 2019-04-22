Four-time Blues Music Awards winner Joe Louis Walker and world-renowned jazz guitarist John Scofield are two artists who will be featured as part of the 21st anniversary of the Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival, Gahanna's annual signature event.

The Gahanna Convention and Visitors Bureau, also known as Visit Gahanna and the producer of the Creekside Blues and Jazz Festival, recently announced the entertainment lineup for the June 14-16 event, along with activities and entertainment.

"We are honored to welcome multiple award-winning artists to this year's entertainment lineup, including four-time Blues Music Award winner Joe Louis Walker and two-time Blues Music Award winner John Nemeth," said Laurie Jadwin, Visit Gahanna executive director.

Walker will perform June 15 at the festival.

Vanessa Collier, a 2019 Blues Music Award nominee for Best Contemporary Female Blues Artist, previously performed with Walker and will appear on the Blues Stage on June 16 as part of a "Women of Blues" tribute, Jadwin said.

Louis Tsamous, who books the music for the festival's jazz stage, said the headliner this year is Scofield and Combo 66, which is a new project for the artist.

"John is a world-renowned guitarist, and we are quite excited to have him at this year's festival," he said.

Scofield will perform at 9 p.m. June 15 on the Heartland Bank Jazz Stage.

"Our Friday-evening headliner is the Urban Jazz Coalition, a perennial favorite at the festival, and their guest artist this year is Pickerington native Sarah Morrow," Tsamous said. "Sarah has toured with Ray Charles and also toured and was the musical director for Dr. John. They are sure to be a big crowd favorite this year."

The festival will include more than 90 hours of live music and entertainment on four stages, including the Union Bank Blues Stage; the Heartland Bank Jazz Stage; the Mount Carmel Creekside Community Stage; and the Toyota Direct Acoustic Alley Stage.

Others artists include: Central Blues Co., Will Freed Band, Roadhouse Redeemed, Inner City Blues Band, Doug Hart Band, Hadden Sayers Band, Deuce 'n a Quarter, Sean Carney and Friends, InnerVision, Teeny Tucker Band, Tia Harris and Trio, the Sidewinders, the Columbus Youth Jazz Orchestra, Rachel Sepulveda Quartet, fo/mo/deep, FLIPPO: the Music of Weather Report, the Ken Weaver Quartet, Waves de Ache, Swinging with Sinatra: Brian Michael Smith with the John Vermeulen Octet, Change It Up Charlie, the Whirlybirds, Soul Kitch'n, CAMP Blues, Andy Shaw Band, Swing's the Thing, Hurricane Jerry and the Surge, the Spikedrivers, the Fabulous Johnson Brothers, Blue Spectrum Band, Josh Krajcik, TruTones, MojoFlo, Bill Foley, the Kells, Eric Clemens, Groove Trio, Paul Whitt, the Mighty Troubadours, Keith Colbert, Tom Carroll and Friends, Terry Douglas, Paisha Thomas, the Sirens, Sadie Johnson and Erica Blinn.

Because music and libations go so well together, Jadwin said, the festival will host cocktail tastings June 14 with Noble Cut Distillery and Simple Times Mixers, and whiskey and bourbon tastings with "Whiskey Pete" on June 15.

Creekside restaurants and numerous food vendors will offer a variety of options for lunch and dinner.

The festival's family-friendly activities will include interactive musical workshops for children, plus storytellers, jugglers and more on the Musical Discovery Zone Stage.

The Giant Eagle Family Fun Zone will be a free, family-friendly area featuring hands-on crafts, games and activities. An artisan market, amusement rides, kayaking and other activities are held throughout the festival.

An estimated 35,000-plus people are expected.

Admission is $10 on June 14 and 15, and $7 on June 16.

Admission for children ages 4-11 is $5 each day. Children under 4 and members of the military (plus one guest) with military ID are admitted free.

Discounted weekend passes are available online prior to the festival at creeksideblues andjazz.com for $20 ($10 for children ages 4-11).

Free admission between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. June 16 is available for each person who donates at least one travel-size toiletry item to benefit Gahanna Neighborhood Bridges.

Festival hours are: 5 to 11 p.m. June 14, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. June 15 and noon to 6 p.m. June 16.

Additional information, including a complete schedule, is available at creeksidebluesandjazz.com or by calling Visit Gahanna at 614-418-9114.

