Grandview Heights resident Terry J. McFadden was indicted April 17 in Franklin County Commons Pleas Court on four counts of rape of a juvenile.

McFadden was arraigned April 19 on the counts, which are first-degree felonies.

A recognizance bond was set at $10,000 and a $500,000 surety bond was ordered during the arraignment.

A conviction on a first-degree felony is subject to a sentence of three to 11 years in prison and a maximum of $20,000 in fines.

According to the common pleas court file for McFadden's case, two of the rape offenses occurred April 5, 2019, one April 4, 2019, and one Sept. 30, 2018.

McFadden, 69, of 795 Gladden Road was taken into custody April 8 after Grandview police filed an arrest warrant.

Police received a referral April 7 from Franklin County Children Services of possible inappropriate sexual contact occurring at McFadden's home between an in-home day-care provider and two children, ages 4 and 7.

The day-care service is operated by McFadden's wife and is not licensed by the state, Grandview police officer Janna Cohill said.

Police found probable cause to charge McFadden with an initial count of rape of a juvenile after interviewing him April 8, she said.

Other children were removed from McFadden's home before his arrest and a follow-up investigation was conducted with Franklin County Children Services, Cohill said.

