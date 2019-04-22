Grove City police said a resident in the 3600 block of Park Street reported April 11 that her garage had been broken into between 8 a.m. April 9 and 5:06 p.m. April 11 and her son-in-law's pickup truck, previously parked in front of the garage, had been stolen.

The woman said her son and his girlfriend had been living in the garage and that the girlfriend's car, which was parked inside the garage, was entered, although she wasn't sure whether anything was taken from the car or the garage, reports stated.

After Grove City police listed the pickup truck as a stolen vehicle, they were contacted by the Hillsboro Police Department. which reported an officer had stopped the vehicle April 10 and arrested the driver, a South Webster man, on outstanding warrants out of Ross County.

The suspect had been identified by the Grove City woman as a potential suspect and she said the man had previously broken into the garage, according to reports.

The pickup truck's owner was notified his vehicle had been recovered.

No charges have been filed in the Grove City case.

In other recent Grove City police reports:

* An Orient woman told police a car stereo, valued at $600, was stolen from her vehicle April 11 while she was at her place of work in the 2400 block of Old Stringtown Road.

The front passenger-side window was broken to gain entry, according to reports.

* A resident in the 3500 block of Gateway Lakes Drive reported she received an alert at 4:45 a.m. April 13 that her credit card had been used at a gas station.

The woman said she had used the credit card prior to arriving home at 1:40 a.m. and she initially thought the card had been skimmed.

When she went out to her car at 8:22 a.m. April 13, she found a window had been broken and her purse, which she had left under the front seat, was missing, according to reports.

* The assistant manager at a business in the 1500 block of Stringtown Road reported April 13 that a customer entered the building and reported someone was breaking into a car in the lot.

The manager and another employee went outside and saw a man sitting inside the car, which belonged to one of the employees.

They yelled at the man, who crawled out one of the car's windows and into a van being driven by another man. The van left the parking lot.

Police were able to get a description of the van and made contact with the owner of the vehicle.

The woman said her son and his brother-in-law may have been in the van, but they were supposed to be heading to a job in Dayton and she wasn't sure why they would have been in Grove City.

The woman's son contacted police, saying he was the driver of the van and he was willing to cooperate in the investigation, reports stated. No charges have been filed in the case.

The vehicle owner reported a window on the car was broken and the car stereo, valued at $300, was missing.

* A resident in the 1400 block of Gateway Lakes North reported April 14 someone broke a window on his truck overnight, causing $1,200 in damage. Although the truck cab was entered, nothing was taken, reports stated.