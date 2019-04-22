Hilliard residents will pay $5 more a year for solid-waste and recycling services beginning July 1.

Hilliard City Council on April 22 unanimously approved a new five-year contact with Local Waste Services.

The current five-year contract ends June 30.

Only two providers, Local Waste Services and Rumpke Waste & Recycling, tendered bids, said Albert Iosue, Hilliard's public-services director.

Local Waste Services submitted the lower bid, Iosue said.

Under the expiring contract, Hilliard residents are paying $16.78 per month, per household.

The new rate is $17.20 per month, per household, Iosue said.

The increase amounts to a 42-cent-per-month, per-household increase, or the equivalent of an annual increase of $5.04 per year, per household, he said.

The new rate increases the annual fee for service, per household, to $206.40.

Rumpke’s bid to provide service to Hilliard was $18.20 per month, per household, Iosue said.

The service day will remain Tuesday, he said.

In other business April 22, City Council unanimously approved the schedule for Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area events this summer at Hilliard's Station Park.

The DORA, which City Council approved in April 2017, allows patrons to consume alcoholic beverages in designated public areas during specifics times and dates.

The 10 “Celebration at the Station” DORA events City Council approved will be from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursdays from June 6 through Aug. 15, excluding July 4.

However, unlike last year, no “Saturday at the Station” DORA events are planned, said Beth Simon, programs director for the Hilliard Recreation and Parks department.

“The Saturday DORA was just not as well-received as we thought it would be,” said Ed Merritt, director of the Hilliard Recreation and Parks Department.

One new location was added to the DORA boundaries for its third season: Legacy Smokehouse, 3987 Main St., which opened in December, raising the total number of DORA venues to seven.

Following its regular agenda, City Council moved into an executive session to confer with legal counsel concerning pending court actions, said council President Kelly McGivern.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo