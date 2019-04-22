A 23-year-old Columbus man was arrested at 10:24 p.m. April 8 at state Route 161 westbound and Johnstown Road after a New Albany police officer located him after a notice from Delaware County to be on the lookout for an armed and dangerous man wanted on a warrant.

The man also was believed to be suicidal, according to the Delaware County notice.

The felony warrant was through Delaware County, and the New Albany Police Department was not told the subject of the warrant, said police clerk Lauren Johnson.

An officer stopped the man's vehicle. The man was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed handgun, improper handling of a loaded firearm, illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession and OVI, according to the police report.

In other New Albany police incident reports:

* A 21-year-old Columbus woman was cited for speeding in a school zone, drug abuse and controlled-substance possession or use after a traffic stop at 10:35 p.m. April 14 in the 200 block of Market Street.

* A 42-year-old Grand Blanc, Michigan, woman was cited for drug paraphernalia, drug abuse and controlled-substance possession or use after a traffic stop at 9:49 a.m. April 14 at state routes 161 and 605.

* A 17-year-old Pickerington man was cited for open container and having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs after a traffic stop at 12:34 a.m. April 14 in the initial block of High Street.

* A 28-year-old Columbus man was arrested and released with a court date for Franklin County Municipal Court after a traffic stop at 4:07 p.m. April 13 at Johnstown Road and Smith's Mill Road. He was charged with illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances.

* A 52-year-old Columbus man was cited for drug abuse, drug paraphernalia and controlled-substance possession or use after a traffic stop at 2:08 p.m. April 11 at Reynoldsburg-New Albany and Village Hall roads.

* A 23-year-old Pataskala man was arrested for a warrant from the Ohio State Highway Patrol for failure to reinstate his license at 7:18 a.m. April 11 in the 5000 block of Forest Drive. He was also cited for drug paraphernalia, drug abuse and controlled-substance possession or use.

* A 24-year-old Columbus man was cited for drug paraphernalia, drug abuse and controlled-substance possession or use after officers were flagged down to assist a motorist at 6:36 p.m. April 10 at Chatham Green Drive and New Albany-Condit Road.