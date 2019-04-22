A woman told police she was kidnapped April 15 from a gas station in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Morse Road.

According to police reports, the woman said she was abducted at 10:45 p.m. and held in an apartment, no address provided, until 6 a.m. April 16.

She was released after another person paid out $230, police reports said.

No arrests have been made, police said in a report.

In other Northland-area police reports:

* A man reported his $40 and his wallet, containing various forms of ID and credit cards, were stolen from his vehicle at 5:45 a.m. April 9 in the 4800 block of Kingsmill Drive.

* A woman told police she was assaulted after an argument ensued over a $5 debt.

She said that at 4:19 a.m. April 13 in the 5700 block of Arborwood Court, she and her fiance were in the back seat of an automobile when she was struck with an elbow and head-butted several times.

Police said the woman had a bruised eye and blood on her fingers but she refused medical treatment.

* Tires valued at $1,000 and rims valued at $1,000 were stolen from a vehicle between 2 and 5 a.m. April 15 in the 1800 block of Schrock Road.

* At 8:31 p.m. April 12 in the 5700 block of Maple Canyon Avenue, a man told officers he was in his vehicle with two other people when someone approached him in the parking lot and threatened to break the window out if he didn't hand over his wallet.

Police reports said the suspect then removed a business credit card owned by another person in the car, tossed the wallet back into the vehicle and fled.

* A man said he was robbed at knifepoint of $350 cash at 5:40 a.m. April 14 in the 4600 block of Tamarack Boulevard.