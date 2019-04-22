A man was confronted by an intruder in his residence at 1:45 a.m. April 14 in the 600 block of Jasonway Avenue, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

The suspect, who is believed to have entered the residence without using force, stood at the bottom of the stairs while the victim stood at the top.

The victim told police he threw his cellphone at the perpetrator, who fled through the rear door of the residence.

Nothing was believed to have been stolen and the victim did not have a good description of the suspect, reports said.

In other recent Northland area police incident reports:

* A $1,500 golf cart and maintenance supplies were reported stolen between 5 p.m. April 12 and 2 p.m. April 13 from a maintenance shed in the 6900 block of Sawmill Village Drive.

* Between 8 p.m. April 16 and 7:45 a.m. April 17, $500 worth of roofing felt rolls, $1,027 worth of water caps, $1,150 worth of roofing shingles, $1,100 worth of ridge caps and $112 worth of pipe flashing were stolen from a residence in the 5200 block of Sawmill Road.

* A $500 Toyota Carolla, manufacturing date unknown, was reported stolen between 1:30 and 10 a.m. April 13 from the 1700 block of Queensbridge Drive.

* Two subwoofers valued at $950, a CD player worth $1,400 and a $260 amplifier were stolen between 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. April 15 from a vehicle in the 7400 bock of Safelite Way. An undetermined amount of damage also was done to the vehicle.

* A man said he was assaulted at 6:30 p.m. April 14 in the 5300 block of Saint Marie Street.