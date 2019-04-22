When the voters approved a 1-mill property tax in 2010, the first levy passed in the history of Southwest Public Libraries, system leaders made a promise to the community that there would be investment in both facilities.

With the dedication of the expanded Youth Services at Westland Area Library in the books, that promise has been kept.

The 3,600-square-foot expansion opened to the public on April 23 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, speakers, balloon animals and a family storytime, and the turnout and response were wonderful.

The library also bid farewell to retiring board member Kay Byard, who left the board after 20 years of dedicated service.

Among the featured speakers at the ceremony were state Sen. Stephanie Kunze (R-Hilliard), state Rep. Laura Lanese (R-Grove City), South-Western City Schools Board of Education President Mindy Garverick, Friends of Southwest Public Libraries Board of Trustees President Carol Rorick, SPL Board of Trustees President Donna Carter and SPL Director Mark Shaw.

Thank you to everyone who attended and helped make the day special, especially the families with young children who waited patiently through the construction process. This project could not have been completed with your support and that of the community.

Staff also thanks the Friends of Southwest Public Libraries for its contribution to the Sensory Room. The Friends conducted a fundraiser in 2018 that generated $1,400 for the project.

For most of its history, SPL has relied mostly on funding from the state of Ohio.

With support from the voters in the form of the levy, not only have we been able to maintain a high-quality level of service, we have been able to upgrade.

The expansion at Westland Area Library and the opening of the new Grove City Library in October 2016 stemmed from the needs of our patrons. With more people attending library programs and utilizing library services, SPL added quiet -study rooms, additional meeting space, more public computers, a teen area and the Harper's Grove early-literacy section at Grove City Library.

At Westland, the expanded space allows more room to offer new programming, the sensory room to promote literacy development in children and better connection to the library's Community Education Room.

Both the new Grove City Library and the Westland Area Library expansion situate SPL in a strong position for the future. Both buildings are equipped to meet the evolving needs of the community.

On behalf of the SPL staff, we thank you.

Mark Dubovec is communications manager for Southwest Public Libraries. Contact him at mdubovec@swpl.org.