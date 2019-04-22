Marble Cliff has partnered with Upper Arlington to include the village's upcoming project to resurface Arlington Avenue in a slate of street improvements planned by the city.

The arrangement's advantage is "the economy of scale it provides," Marble Cliff Fiscal Officer Cindy McKay said.

"We're going to be able to get the work done for a better price pooling our project with Upper Arlington than we could if we did it on our own," she said.

The village will pay $266,000 for the Arlington Avenue resurfacing, which will be completed by Strawser Paving Co.

Upper Arlington City Council on April 8 approved a $1.26 million contract with Strawser to repair 14 streets. The village project's cost and contribution is included in the overall contract amount.

Village Council has approved legislation concurring with Upper Arlington's contract with Strawser and agreeing to the cost-sharing arrangement.

"Our engineer had done an estimate that indicated the cost of our project would be about $304,000 if we had done it independently," McKay said. "It's hard to say exactly what might have happened if we had gone alone on it, but in general, joining with Upper Arlington appears to have provided us with a savings of nearly $40,000."

The work will be completed during the summer, but the timing will depend on the pace of the work in Upper Arlington, she said.

"We'll be following Arlington's timeline," McKay said.

Upper Arlington Public Service Director and City Engineer Jackie Thiel said Marble Cliff will pay the city after the work is completed in the village.

The city "has been wonderful to work with," McKay said.

"They bring a breadth of staff that we don't have and that's been very helpful for us," she said.

The village has four east-west roads and five north-south streets, McKay said.

Marble Cliff has a plan in place to review and address the condition of each street on a regular cycle, she said.

Typically, the village has handled most street-improvement projects on its own, McKay said.

Marble Cliff did partner with Upper Arlington two years ago on a project to replace the asphalt on West Fifth Avenue and create a separate multiuse path for bicyclists and pedestrians on the south side of Fifth Avenue to connect with the Scioto Greenway Trail.

The north side of Fifth Avenue is in Upper Arlington; the south side is in Marble Cliff.

afroman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekAfroman