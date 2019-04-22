Milling and paving began Monday, April 22, on Northwest Parkway near Leap Road in Hilliard.

The work, which is expected to be completed by the end of the week, is the final component of a $1.16 million capital-improvements project on a half-mile section of Northwest Parkway from Leap Road west to the entrance to the Franklin County Fairgrounds, which is near the Joint Safety Services Building, 5171 Northwest Parkway, said Letty Schamp, Hilliard's deputy engineer.

The project was part of Hilliard's 2018 capital-improvement-projects budget, Schamp said.

Columbus Asphalt Paving is the general contractor, but several subcontractors are working on the project, she said.

Traffic will be maintained during the paving, but delays are expected, Schamp said.

"The work will be done one lane at a time,” she said. “It's a moving operation, and a flagger will be used (to control traffic).”

The $1.16 million project included asphalt multiuse trails on each side of Northwest Parkway and new lights.

Similar improvements previously were made to Northwest Parkway from Avery Road east to the entrance of the Joint Safety Services Building, Schamp said.

