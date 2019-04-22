A 29-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested shortly before 1:30 p.m. April 11 on charges of aggravated burglary and violating a protection order after police responded to a 911 call at an apartment in the 1700 block of Century City West.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police reports:

* A 21-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested shortly after 12:30 a.m. April 9 on charges of possession of drugs and trafficking in drugs after police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a department store in the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest.

* Reynoldsburg man reported the rear license plate was stolen from his vehicle shortly after 1 p.m. April 6 from where it was parked in front of a grocery store in the 6900 block of East Main Street.

According to reports, the rear license plate on his 1998 Ford Explorer was stolen and replaced with another license plate not belonging to the truck's owner.

* An 18-year-old Columbus man was arrested on charges of possession or use of a controlled substance shortly before 4 a.m. April 5, after police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Needlewood Lane.

* A 2006 Toyota Scion XB was stolen between 10 p.m. April 4 and 6:40 a.m. April 5 from where it was parked in front of a residence in the 1100 block of Matterhorn Drive.