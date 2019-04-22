Reynoldsburg residents will see a very light ballot in the May 7 primary election.

There is one contested race for Reynoldsburg City Council’s Ward 4 between Republicans Joe Bizjak and Steven W. Hicks. The winner will run against Democrat Meredith Lawson-Rowe in November.

Those who live in the Violet Township portion of the city will vote on a 25-year, 4.6-mill levy for parks and recreation that would provide funding to build and operate a $46 million township community center. According to the Fairfield County Auditor’s Office, Issue 2 would, if approved, cost about $161 per $100,000 of appraised property value.

Residents in the portion of Reynoldsburg that lies in Licking County will choose a municipal court judge from among five candidates: Newark residents Matthew George, Deborah G. Lang, Philip L. Proctor and Max Sutton and Reynoldsburg resident James E. Hood, who is currently Reynoldsburg’s law director.

