It's just next door to Central Crossing High School, but many people in the South-Western City School District might not know much about what goes on at the district's career academy.

"I think a lot of people drive by and don't realize we have 15 career labs in this building," said Kevin Crabtree, hospitality and event management instructor at the South-Western Career Academy.

"Our program benefits not only our students, but the entire community through the partnerships we've built up with local businesses," SWCA Principal Jim Marion said.

The SWCA is the district's career-technical-education school for juniors and seniors. Students from all four South-Western high schools can choose to spend their last two years of high school at the career academy, where they can fulfill their core academic requirements and participate in career-technical programs.

Students from Crabtree's program have coordinated the school's first Community Day. which will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at the South-Western Career Academy, 4750 Big Run South Road in Grove City, according to Crabtree.

"It's a different way to showcase our school," Crabtree said.

"One of the purposes of Community Day is to showcase our partnerships with the local businesses and organizations that are associated with each of our programs," Marion said.

Vendors will include the Franklin County Engineers's Office, Kenneth's Salon and Spa and Toyota Direct.

Students will demonstrate the skills they are developing at SWCA through hands-on activities, Crabtree said, including:

* Automotive-technologies students will offer car-care clinics and a car show-and-tell.

* Dental-assisting students will offer oral hygiene tips.

* Cosmetology will provide hand/arm massages and mini-manicures.

* Cybersecurity students will show visitors how to create secure passwords.

"We'll also have food trucks and the Jackson Township Fire Department will have a Touch-A-Truck display," Marion said.

Built in 2002, the SWCA's programs now include auto-body collision, automotive technologies, cosmetology, culinary arts, cyber-security, dental assisting, electrical trades, engineering and robotics, health-information management, hospitality and event management, interactive media design, mobile-app development, multiskilled health, pre-nursing, and welding and manufacturing.

"Each program is designed to provide our students with the academic and career skills and industry credentials they need to prepare them for the next phase of college or career after graduation," Marion said.

One of the most important components of their SWCA experience is the real-world internships and volunteer opportunities for SWCA students at businesses and organizations in the community, he said.

Some internships involve students working alternate schedules, with one week of 40-hour full-time duty at a business followed by a full week at the career academy, Marion said. Other students' schedules include two or three days a week where they spend the first part of the day at the school before heading out for their internship.

At any given time, up to about 40 SWCA students may be participating in an internship, he said. Other internship opportunities are available during the summer.

"It's a win-win for the community and our school," Marion said. "It's great real-world experience for our students and our community and businesses get to see first-hand the positive results of the pathway we're setting for our students that offers them enhanced career opportunities."

