While the latest 5 Columns Project at Stevenson Elementary School is also the last one, students still will have an opportunity to collaborate with an artist next school year.

The 5 Columns Project has arranged visits from Ohio Arts Council artists every few months since May 2017. The artists collaborate with students to create an installation incorporating the five steel columns stationed on the school’s front lawn.

The project has been coordinated by Grandview Heights resident Henrietta Cartwright.

“It’s been a great program and given our students exposure to a lot of different artists and types of art,” Stevenson Principal Angie Ullum said.

But she said it has sometimes been difficult to determine how to incorporate students’ work with the columns at the corner of First Avenue and Oxley Road.

Next school year, Stevenson will bring in visual artist Debbie Brod, a past 5 Columns artist, to explore the art of clay with students over a two- or three-week period, Ullum said. Her visit will be funded in part with money from a grant the school received last year from the Grandview Heights/Marble Cliff Education Foundation.

“Without having to tie the project in with the columns, it will give our art teacher (Laura Bova) more flexibility in determining the scope of the project with the artist,” she said.

The final 5 Columns Project is a collaboration between Columbus writer Nancy Kangas and Jeff Haase of the Ohio State University Design School. They worked with second-graders to create sculptural poetry. An interactive display uses the columns to project light, resulting in a huge poetry sundial.

The project was launched April 12 during a ceremony held at the end of Stevenson’s annual All Arts Day.

The installation will be in place until June.

“It’s kind of a fitting way to wrap up the 5 Columns Project, because the first one we did also featured a writer, Amy Greenberg, as artist-in-residence,” Cartwright said. “So we began with a writer and ended with a writer.”

The 5 Columns Project has been valuable for students, Ullum said.

“It’s given them a true understanding of the different type of arts,” she said. “They realize art is not just painting and drawing. They’ve seen that writing is art, music is art, recycling can be art. It’s broadened their perspective about art.”

That’s been one of the main goals of the 5 Columns Project, Cartwright said.

“The thing that I’ve enjoyed the most, and it wasn’t really something I necessarily anticipated, was seeing the students take pleasure in being able to achieve something more collaboratively than they could have done themselves,” she said. “They seemed to really enjoy working with the artists.”

Students would be excited about the artwork they helped create and often wanted to take it home immediately, Cartwright said.

“We had to remind them that first it had to be displayed on the columns so that everyone could enjoy it,” she said.

From the start, the 5 Columns installations were designed to engage the entire community, not just Stevenson students, Cartwright said.

“It’s been great to see people stop and look at the installations,” she said. “Some they may have liked, some maybe they didn’t like. Even if I hear someone say, ‘I hate that,’ that’s great – it’s having an impact and making them think about the art they’re seeing.”

The mission of the 5 Columns Project was to unite Grandview Heights Schools and the community through art, Cartwright said.

Another 5 Columns Project Cartwright has helped coordinate – the art walk – will continue and expand this summer.

The art walk offers businesses and residents the opportunity to have artwork painted on their sidewalks.

Each painting incorporates a salamander in the design.

“Grandview Dental Care has a painting of a salamander jumping on a tube of toothpaste using dental floss as jump rope, and there’s a depiction of a dollar bill with a salamander in place of George Washington in the Bank Block,” Cartwright said. “It’s a fun way to get more art in the community.”

Additional art-walk paintings will be installed later this year, she said.

But the projects at Stevenson have been special, Cartwright said.

“It’s been a wonderful experience,” she said. “I wish it could continue. I can do the art part, but the academic part comes from the school, and they feel it’s best academically to go in another direction.”

There’s no ill will on her part, Cartwright said – just appreciation for the chance to be part of the project.

“I think we’ve made a difference in the students’ lives,” she said. “Working with the students and our artists has had a big impact on me.”

afroman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekAfroman