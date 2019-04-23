Bexley police said an employee of a business in the 2200 block of East Livingston Avenue reported someone stole candy at 10:03 p.m. April 15.

A description of the suspect was not provided, according to the report.

In other Bexley police reports:

* A resident in the 2400 block of Seneca Park Place reported someone stole her phone from an Uber vehicle at 5:57 p.m. April 7.

* A resident in the 2100 block of Park Hill Drive reported a package was stolen from her porch on April 12.

* A student reported that on April 9, his bike was stolen from the east side of Bexley High School, 326 S. Cassingham Road.