With recent economic development announcements for Nifco America's and Milltech, LLC's new facilities in Canal Pointe, as well as the proposal for Opus Development's two new speculative warehouses on Winchester Boulevard, Canal Winchester is experiencing unprecedented growth in our industrial sector.

The city has long been committed to industrial development within our community as an economic development strategy, but what will these recent project announcements mean for our community?

What does economic development mean?

According to the International Economic Development Council, economic development should be thought of as a program, a group of policies, or activity that seek to improve the economic well-being and quality of life for a community.

One of the major ways this is accomplished is by creating and/or retaining jobs that facilitate growth and provide a stable tax base. In fact, a recent study by the Economic Policy Institute reported that industrial and manufacturing projects exhibit a multiplier effect, with one direct job in manufacturing supporting up to 7.4 jobs in other industries.

Canal Winchester is home to more than 1,800 manufacturing jobs with a significant employment multiplier effect not only on the rest of our city, but on all of central Ohio.

With each new job that is created in Canal Winchester, the economic well-being and quality of life within our community can be enhanced. The recently announced projects likely will bring between 350 and 500 new jobs to our community. Each of these new employees will pay a local income tax, will spend portions of their paychecks in our community for goods and services and will contribute to the local economy.

The direct revenue from these new positions will generate more than $300,000 annually into the city's general fund. This is the fund which is used to support street repairs, parks and trail improvements, law enforcement, and many other essential city services.

The Canal Winchester Local School District also stands to benefit in a significant way from these developments.

I often hear concerns that the real-estate tax abatements necessary to attract industrial development may harm the school district. In the specific case of the Opus development, the Canal Winchester School District currently receives a little more than $5,000 annually from the project property.

When the project is complete, the schools are estimated to receive more than $50,000 annually from real-estate taxes paid on the value of the land increase, even though the value of the building is exempt from taxes. This is more than a 1,000% increase in real-estate taxes on this parcel alone!

The schools will also receive additional compensation from the city of Canal Winchester and Opus at no less than $100,000 annually to assist with making up for the forgone taxes.

With each of these projects, significant amounts of revenue are produced that lower the tax burden on residents of Canal Winchester.

These additional revenues also allow the city to make the necessary infrastructure and quality-of-life improvements that make our small city one of the best places to live in central Ohio.

It's important to remember that even with all of the growth proposed, our focus will remain on preserving our charming small-town past while promoting our future.

Lucas Haire is development director for the city of Canal Winchester, which provides the City Notes column to ThisWeek Canal Winchester Times.