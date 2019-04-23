Dublin police issued an arrest warrant for a 35-year-old Columbus man after a business in the 7600 block of Sawmill Road at 7:33 p.m. April 5 reported the theft of $967.47 in merchandise.

According to the Dublin police department incident report, store employees told police security footage showed a man stealing three vacuums from the business.

The man was identified by the business' loss prevention personnel because of numerous arrests for theft during the past few years from the business' other stores.

In other recent Dublin police incident reports:

* Office equipment and computer hardware or software totaling $1,200 was reported stolen at 1:18 a.m. April 11 from a vehicle in the 6600 block of Dublin Center Drive.

* Property valued at $300 was reported stolen at 1:23 p.m. April 9 from a business in the 4200 block of West Dublin-Granville Road.

* A 24-year-old man was charged with marijuana drug abuse April 9 at Village Parkway and Tuller Road.

* Items totaling $27 were reported stolen at 7:36 a.m. April 9 from a vehicle parked in the 5600 block of Blazer Parkway.

* A 24-year-old woman was charged with marijuana drug abuse and a 29-year-old man was charged with drug abuse of a schedule I or II substance April 8 in the 7800 block of Riverside Drive.

* A credit card and $20 in cash were reported stolen at 8:19 p.m. April 7 from a vehicle in the 6300 block of Perimeter Loop Road.

* A 33-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs April 7 at U.S. Route 33 West at Avery Road.

* A 61-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs April 7 at Dublin Road and Emerald Parkway.

* An 18-year-old man was charged with marijuana drug abuse April 6 at Muirfield Drive and Brand Road.

* An 18-year-old woman was charged with underage possession of alcohol April 6 at Muirfield Drive and Brand Road.

* Documents were reported stolen at 12:55 p.m. April 5 from a vehicle in the 3000 block of Glenloch Circle.

* Cabinet doors and tile and accessories valued at $1,800 were reported stolen at 7:50 a.m. April 5 from a residence in the 5500 block of Eva Loop South.