A fatal fire in Blacklick this morning, April 23, has been determined to be accidental, according to Jefferson Township fire Chief Brad Shull.

Shull said a call was received at 4:25 a.m. about a fire at 6405 Havens Road.

Jefferson Township firefighters arrived on the scene at 4:30 a.m., he said.

“It was reported someone was still in the house when they called,” Shull said. “We had a basement fire that was put out quickly. Crews got in the basement relatively quickly. The gentleman in the basement didn’t survive the fire.”

The Franklin County auditor’s website lists the owner of the 2.74-acre property as Sathyanarayana Shalini Padmanabhan.

Shull said a man in his 50s died at the scene and a female believed to be his wife was transported to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for smoke inhalation.

She was treated and released, Shull said.

He said a cause hasn’t yet been determined, but fire personnel believe they know where the fire started.

Jefferson, Plain and Mifflin township fire departments, the Columbus Division of Fire and West Licking Joint Fire District all responded to the scene, he said.

The fire remains under investigation, Shull said.

