Hilliard will hold its annual Earth Day celebration Saturday, April 27.

Earth Day, which is in its 49th year, typically is celebrated April 22.

Created in 1970 by Sen. Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin and U.S. Rep. Pete McCloskey of California because of their concerns about water and air pollution, they recruited Denis Hayes from Harvard as the national coordinator.

While finishing up school, Hayes and his team planned a national event to occur between spring break and final exams. It sparked activities across the country.

Spoiler alert: Next year is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, which brings great anticipation for bigger and better events -- and Hilliard will be no exception.

But first, at this year's Hilliard event, multiple activities are planned to interest the whole family.

Outdoor collections include electronic waste (yeah, it might be time to get rid of that old LP player), office-paper shredding (do you really need canceled checks from when banks actually would return them to the issuer?), Styrofoam (Hilliard collects Styrofoam twice a year for a much better option than the landfill) and household goods that Habitat for Humanity ReStores can use.

Also outside is the Roger A. Reynolds Municipal Park cleanup from 10 to 11 a.m. at the park, 3800 Veterans Memorial Drive, and the Little Acorn Children's Garden cleanup from 11 a.m. to noon adjacent to the Hilliard Community Center in the park.

The Buckeye Mobile Tour also will be set up with interactive activities.

Indoors, a multitude of booths will share information on a variety of environmental programs, including those at local schools and county agencies. Nothing Bundt Cakes and Costco will have food samples.

But wait, there's more!

Interactive activities include learning about recycling candy wrappers and empty toothpaste tubes with TerraCycle, grabbing some "Yard Waste Only" stickers for reusable yard-waste containers instead of using paper bags (also remember that plastic bags for yard waste can't be used at the compost facility) and making a bird-seed feeder.

Hilliard's Earth Day celebration essentially has something for everyone. It's a great way to spend this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, with paper-shredding continuing to 1 p.m. All activities will be at the community center. For more information, go to gogreenhilliard.com/ earth-day-hilliard.

Come out, bring the kids and learn how even the smallest efforts make a difference.

Melissa Muth is a member of the Hilliard Environmental Sustainability Commission.