Canal Winchester is moving forward with plans for a new industrial development area 20 years after the city opened its first industrial center, Canal Pointe, which is nearing capacity.

City Council heard the first of three readings April 15 of an ordinance to authorize rezoning approximately 110 acres along Bixby Road from a combination of exceptional use, limited manufacturing and general commercial development to entirely limited manufacturing.

Final council approval is expected by the end of May.

"We are in contract to purchase the property," city Development Director Lucas Haire told council during a public hearing on the rezoning April 15. "The (city's) planning commission held a public hearing in February and recommended rezoning by a unanimous vote."

Haire noted that approximately half the land sits in a 100-year flood plain and that areas for development are along Bixby Road.

As for utilities, he said, "We've proposed serving this with a 12-inch water line that would be extended from Home Depot."

Nearby residents were notified of the rezoning request, per city code. One resident appeared at the planning and zoning commission and spoke in favor of it, Haire said.

The land deal between the city and NorthPoint Development, a Kansas City company, could generate hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to city officials. The city is in contract to purchase the property, which is owned by Willis M. Alspach, Joan A. Alspach and David Benjamin Alspach.

According to the pending real-estate contract, NorthPoint would buy the land from the city for $15,000 per acre.

Haire has said the sale could net the city $600,000 once all real estate-related costs are paid, if the company approves the contract after it completes its due-diligence process.

Councilman Jill Amos asked if the proposed project could speed up discussions to build an interchange at U.S. Route 33 and Bixby Road.

According to the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission's recent list of competitive advantage projects, the cost of a new interchange there is estimated at between $72.8 million and $93.2 million.

"We're talking to ODOT already," Haire said. "Generally, the way ODOT looks at these things, they won't come to the table until there are jobs identified. ... They have funding available if there are jobs associated with it."

Roughly two-thirds of the land at the southeast corner of Bixby and Rager roads is located within Canal Winchester city limits. The remainder must be annexed. Franklin County commissioners agreed to the annexation in January, but it still must be approved by City Council.

NorthPoint's vice president of development, Tim McElroy, has described the Canal Winchester project as "industrial," noting that the company has developed other properties south of Rickenbacker Airport in Groveport. It also is finishing a project in Ashville.

NorthPoint's website describes the company as one that has "developed more than 49,000,000 square feet of Class A industrial product since our inception in 2012."

The website said the company leased more than 13.2 million square feet "of Class A warehouse space" around the country last year.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews