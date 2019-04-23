A man told Columbus police he was robbed by two unknown males at 3 a.m. April 12 in the 100 block of East Moler Street.

The victim said after he left a local tavern, the two men approached him from behind, knocked him down and continued to strike and punch him.

The suspects reportedly stole the man's cellphone and wallet containing identification and credit cards.

In other recent Columbus Division of Police incident reports from the area:

* A $20 wallet and a credit card were stolen at 2:03 a.m. April 12 from a residence in the 1300 block of South Third Avenue.

The burglar also caused $500 worth of damage to the door.

* A man reported he was stabbed at 8:15 p.m. April 12 in the 1100 block of South High Street.

No one was arrested, according to the report, and no additional information was listed.