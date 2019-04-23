Residents in the Canal Winchester and Groveport Madison school districts will see levy requests on the May 7 ballot.

The Canal Winchester Local School District is seeking approval of a five-year, 12.59-mill substitute tax levy that would generate $6.2 million for operations but would not cost homeowners any more than they now pay -- about $386 per $100,000 of property valuation.

The district plans to add 48,000 square feet to Canal Winchester High School.

Violet Township residents will vote on a 25-year, 4.6-mill levy for parks and recreation that would provide funding to build and operate a $46 million township community center. According to the Fairfield County Auditor's Office, Issue 2 would, if approved, cost about $161 per $100,000 of appraised property value.

Groveport Madison officials are seeking to replace a 6.68-mill, five-year operating levy that expires at the end of the year with a continuing 6.1-mill operating levy that would generate the same amount -- about $5.69 million a year -- without raising taxes. Homeowners currently pay about $213 per $100,000 of property valuation.

The district also is seeking approval of a $83,605,686 bond for 37 years to use as matching funds for the Ohio School Facilities classroom assistance program.

The money would be used to build three new schools for students in prekindergarten through sixth grade and one new junior high school for grades seven and eight.

