Hilliard Division of Police officers suspended the pursuit of a motorist who fled after leaving Kroger, 4656 Cemetery Road, shortly after noon April 11, according to a recent police report.

A plain-clothes police officer working special duty observed a man who was acting suspiciously in the store and was suspected of attempting to steal merchandise, said Andrea Litchfield, a police spokeswoman.

When the man left the store, the officer called a marked cruiser to stop the vehicle the man had entered, a black Pontiac G6, Litchfield said.

The vehicle was waiting for him, she said. The vehicle had a driver, passenger and at least one other person in the back seat, she said.

The Pontiac was southbound on Interstate 270 when an officer attempted to stop it.

The driver exited at Roberts Road and after stopping at the top of the exit ramp, the vehicle rapidly accelerated through the intersection and westbound on Roberts Road.

The decision was made to end the pursuit near Westbelt Drive, Litchfield said.

No merchandise was missing from Kroger, she said.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

* A business in the 4600 block of Cemetery Road reported $50 was stolen at 12:30 p.m. April 16.

* A rear bumper, including a license plate, was reported stolen between midnight March 28 and 11 a.m. April 11 from a vehicle parked on the 4100 block of Lyman Drive. Property loss was reported at $1,034.

* Prescription medication was reported stolen between 2:40 a.m. April 9 and 3:30 p.m. April 12 from the 4600 block of Trueman Boulevard.

* A woman told police $3 was stolen between 3 and 10 p.m. April 14 from the 5400 block of Scioto Darby Road.

* A 51-year-old woman was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia at 12:05 a.m. April 14 at Davidson Road and Lyman Drive.

* A 22-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance at 4:45 p.m. April 14 at Leap Road and Point Pleasant Drive.

* A 30-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance at 5:50 p.m. April 15 at Cemetery Road and Trueman Boulevard.