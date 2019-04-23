Work is underway to repave Powell's central intersection -- work deemed long overdue by city leaders.

Last week, crews officially began working at the intersection of Olentangy and Liberty streets, known as the Four Corners, which eventually will result in a new surface for the busy crossroads. The project also will bring the intersection up to compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Powell spokeswoman Megan Canavan said the project is expected to take about a month to complete and should be finished in May, "weather permitting."

The project will cost Powell $261,288, the amount of Strawser Paving Inc.'s bid for the project in February.

In February, city Engineer Chris Huber said the project is long overdue. He said the intersection hasn't been repaved in 20 years, which is longer than originally planned.

"It needs it this spring," he said.

Thus far, the bulk of the work on the intersection has been focused on sidewalks and brick work around the intersection rather than repaving.

Canavan said the pavement portion of the work likely will come in May, along with hopes that weather will be better-suited to the job.

"It is important to have warmer temperatures consistently in order to pave the intersection," she said.

The project requires the intersection to be shut down, but due to its importance for Powell traffic flow, construction is largely being completed overnight.

The intersection is closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., which Huber called "a huge advantage for us."

"Work is primarily being done overnight to reduce the impact on our residents and businesses," Canavan said.

When the project is completed, the intersection will be paved with a higher-grade pavement that can support heavier vehicles. It's intended to be more durable than the pavement it's replacing, but isn't expected to last another 20 years.

Huber said a full repaving of Olentangy Street will occur in the foreseeable future. Though it's not expected within the next few years, it should occur within the life of the intersection's new pavement, he said.

For more information on the project, visit cityofpowell.us.

aking@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekAndrew