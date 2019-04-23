Dublin police found two handguns on the floor beside the bed where Dr. Christopher D. Osborn was fatally shot in his residence last summer.

Forensic testing discovered his wife's DNA on the trigger and the grip of one of the guns, prosecutors revealed April 17, when Holli Osborn was arraigned on murder charges in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

Defense attorney Tim Merkle entered a not-guilty plea for his client.

"I really don't have a comment beyond that," he said afterward. "The state set forth what they say the evidence is and we'll see what happens."

Judge Julie M. Lynch set bail at $750,000. Osborn had not posted bond and April 22 remained in the Franklin County jail.

The revolver on which Holli Osborn's DNA was found contained three spent casings, consistent with the three shots fired into her husband's head, said Amy Van Culin, assistant prosecutor.

Holli Osborn also was found to have gunshot residue on her hands and eyebrows, Van Culin said.

Dublin police officers said Osborn, 43, appeared to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol when they arrived at the couple's residence in the 5700 block of Ennishannon Place after being called to the residence about 7:45 a.m. July 18, 2018. Ennishannon Place is in the Ballantrae neighborhood, which is in Dublin city boundaries but is served by the Hilliard City Schools.

A 911 call was made by her father, who said his daughter told him her husband was dead.

Osborn admitted to officers she "... had consumed alcohol ... and took a number of prescription medications," Van Culin said.

An investigation determined that "Holli and Christopher Osborn had a troubled relationship and were in the process of separating with the intent to divorce," she said.

Police reported nothing was believed to have been missing from the residence and there were no signs of forced entry on the night of the slaying.

Christopher Osborn, 50, practiced at the Dublin Medical Clinic on Perimeter Drive and was a part-time Team Health doctor in the emergency room at Mary Rutan Hospital in Bellefontaine, about 60 miles west of Columbus in Logan County.

