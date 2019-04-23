Westerville is receiving a sweet treat with the recent opening of a local couple's second Nothing Bundt Cakes location.

Located at 7389 state Route 3 in Westerville, next to Kroger, the bakery offers ready-made bundt cakes in four sizes: full-size at 10 inches, 8-inch bundt, Bundtlets and bite-sized Bundtinis.

They available in nine flavors: chocolate chocolate chip, vanilla, red velvet, white chocolate raspberry, confetti, carrot, lemon, marble and pecan praline. Cream cheese frosting tops each cake and themed toppers are available for special events, holidays and seasons.

The bright yellow store also sells some retail items such as cards and mugs.

Amy DeLuca, 46, and her husband Jay, 45, who live in Westerville, decided to use pursue the franchise opportunity after falling in love with Nothing Bundt Cakes while living in Texas.

They found out central Ohio was an emerging market and opened their first location at 5073 N. Hamilton Road in Columbus, near Gahanna, in 2015.

"We used it as an opportunity to move back home," Amy DeLuca said.

Nothing Bundt Cakes was founded in 1997 by Dena Tripp and Debbie Shwetz in Las Vegas, according to a press release announcement for the Westerville store.

The company has since grown to 300 franchise-owned bakeries in the U.S. and one in Canada, Amy DeLuca said. The Westerville location is the fourth in central Ohio; the other stores are in Dublin and Columbus.

The couple have been working to open the Westerville location since late last year, Jay DeLuca said.

The DeLucas agreed it has been great to have a business within their own community.

"What this community is really cool about more than anything is the give-back factor," Jay DeLuca said.

He said the couple have been able to make connections with leaders in the community.

"We get such great feedback from them but it's great to give back to the community we actually live in," he said.

Julia Notrica, 25, from Gahanna, a marketing representative for both of the DeLucas' locations, said she really enjoys working for the bakery because of the fun atmosphere.

"They are here celebrating something usually," she said.

The location will hold a grand opening and ribbon-cutting event with the Westerville Chamber of Commerce at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 2. All day May 3, 20% of all sales will be donated to Make-A-Wish, an organization dedicated to helping grant the wishes of children with life- threatening conditions, said Amy DeLuca.

She said Make-A-Wish also would be there that day for its own ribbon-cutting ceremony and will bring some families into the location.

At 10 a.m. May 4, the first 50 guests will receive a punch card for free Bundtlets, miniature-size bundt cakes, every month for a year. From 10 a.m. until noon, free samples will be given out for a variety of flavors, she said.

Regular hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturdays.

The location is closed Sundays.

Amy DeLuca said orders can be placed through the Westerville bakery's webpage, nothingbundtcakes.com/bakery/oh/westerville or by calling 614-565-5125.

To learn more, visit nothingbundtcakes.com.

