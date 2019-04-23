Several residents reported their cars were broken into April 10 and 11 on the east side of Powell.

According to Powell police reports, four different victims reported having items stolen from their vehicles while they were parked in the 800 block of Sycamore Ridge Court the night of April 10 or the morning of April 11.

Nothing but small amounts of loose change was reported stolen from the vehicles.

Another resident reported his vehicle was broken into while it was parked in the 800 block of Weston Park Drive during the same time frame.

The man told police he was missing $6,000 in cash and checks that had been inside his vehicle. Reports indicate there was no evidence of forced entry.

Powell police took fingerprints from the vehicles but have identified no suspects and have not made any arrests, reports said.

In other recent Powell police reports:

* An onlooker called police after witnessing a vehicle drive off the road, hit a sign and go airborne before driving away from the scene.

According to reports, the incident occurred at 7:45 a.m. April 18 at a bend in the road on Bennett Parkway near the intersection of South Liberty Street.

The vehicle in question reportedly "drove off the right side of the road and struck a street sign" before reentering the road east of South Liberty Street, crossing the street again and hitting a ditch, causing it to become airborne.

The driver reportedly left the scene without reporting the crash.

* A resident of the 300 block of Village Ridge reported someone had entered her property and tampered with a sewer drain between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. April 18.