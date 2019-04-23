Leadership Worthington is gearing up to fulfill requests for this year's Service Day on May 4.

Kara Prem, co-chairwoman of the event, said volunteers typically complete projects in the community from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Patty Cooper, Leadership Worthington's executive director, said 100 volunteers usually participate.

Cooper said the event was started as a project by members of the Leadership Worthington Adult Class of 1993. Leadership Worthington is a nonprofit organization that offers programs to those who live or work in the Worthington Schools district and is a collaborative effort among the district, the city of Worthington, the Worthington Educational Foundation, the Worthington Area Chamber of Commerce and residents.

Cooper said volunteers usually help senior citizens or others who need assistance by completing errands or chores.

"Sometimes people need things done as simple as flipping a mattress," Prem said.

She said volunteers often include high school students.

Prem said Leadership Worthington receives 75 to 85 requests for help every year and will accept requests until a few days before the event.

"I hate to turn anyone away if we're able to help," she said.

Prem, who also has been a volunteer for three years, said everyone who submits a request generally is "very appreciative."

"My first year I had no idea what to expect," she said.

She said the experience is rewarding, and many residents who submit requests once were volunteers.

Cooper said volunteers don't have to register to participate. She said volunteers meet at 8 a.m. May 4 at Worthington Kilbourne Middle School, 50 E. Dublin-Granville Road, for a free breakfast and job assignments.

Residents may submit requests for help or volunteer by emailing Leadership Worthington at lwservice@gmail.com or by calling 614-450-6057.

