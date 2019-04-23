The call to Bexley police was filled with yelling and cries to evacuate the Montrose Elementary School playground.

Four police cruisers raced to the school April 16 as students were directed inside the building.

It all happened because a man stopped his vehicle near the playground to speak with his 4-year-old son through a chain-link fence just before dismissal time for his preschooler.

City and school officials say the teacher who told the building’s secretary to call police did nothing wrong. The incident started after a child on the playground told her that the man in the slow-moving car, which had its windows rolled down, was swearing at kids, they said.

