A woman was issued a summons through Westerville Mayor's Court for endangering children after leaving her 3-year-old child in an unsecured and running vehicle at 6:33 p.m. April 8 on East Schrock Road.

According to the report, a witness saw the child alone in the back seat of the car and called police. The child did not appear to be in any distress, according to the report. Both the woman and the child were released from the scene.

In other recent Westerville Division of Police incident reports:

* A 52-year-old Westerville resident was arrested for stealing a pair of shoes at 2:23 p.m. April 9 from a store in the 100 block of Huber Village Boulevard. A loss-prevention associate from the store saw the woman select a pair of shoes and place her old shoes inside of the box. She walked out of the store wearing the shoes without paying for them, reports stated. She was released from the scene by police and was given a summons to appear in Westerville Mayor's Court.

* A Westerville resident in the 1100 block of Colony Drive reported someone had gained access to her bank account and removed $89.95 at 3 p.m. April 2. According to the report, she thinks the money was stolen online.