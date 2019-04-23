Whitehall police arrested a 25-year-old Whitehall woman for aggravated menacing at 10 p.m. April 15 after police responded to a report of several men with firearms in the front yard of a residence on Robinwood Avenue.

The woman who was arrested and a man who called police both live at the Robinwood Avenue residence, according to reports.

The man reportedly told police he was arguing with the woman concerning the discipline of three children at the residence.

The woman called the father of the children to fight the man, according to reports.

All three children -- girls between the ages of 9 and 12 -- told police a red SUV arrived at the residence with "three or four" men inside, and two had pistols, according to reports.

When questioned, the woman initially refused to identify the man she called and then changed her story several times, telling police the children's father had come to the residence only to pick up the children, not to fight, reports said.

Based on the accounts of witnesses, the woman was arrested for aggravated menacing, and a warrant was issued for the children's father, a 28-year-old man, for aggravated menacing, according to reports.

In other recent Whitehall police reports:

* A robbery was reported at 11:35 a.m. April 12 at Little Caesars Pizza, 4347 E. Main St.

A man told police he was robbed at the location.

No further information was available in the report.

* Burglaries were reported at 6:15 p.m. April 12 in the first block of Woodcliff Drive; at 9:15 p.m. April 12 in the 200 block of Beechtree Road; and at 10:20 p.m. April 17 in the 400 block of Ross Road.

* Thefts were reported at 8:15 a.m. April 13 in the 700 block of South Hamilton Road; at 12:10 p.m. April 14 in the 4700 block of Coventry Square; at 8:45 a.m. April 15 in the 4200 block of East Broad Street; and at 2:55 p.m. April 16 in the 4100 block of Powell Avenue.

* Assaults were reported at 2:55 p.m. April 11 in the 100 block of Beechbank Road; at 6:50 p.m. April 13 in the 700 block of Lamby Lane; and at 12:05 p.m. April 17 in the 4400 block of East Main Street.

* Vehicles were reported stolen at 2:30 p.m. April 12 in the 4600 block of East Main Street; at 8:25 p.m. April 13 in the 4800 block of East Main Street; at 8:30 p.m. April 16 in the 4700 block of East Broad Street; and at 11:45 a.m. April 17 in the 100 block of Woodcliff Drive.

* Property destruction was reported at 8:20 p.m. April 12 at East Broad Street and South Yearling Road; at 1:35 a.m. April 13 in the 100 block of South Hamilton Road; at 10:50 a.m. April 13 in the 3500 block of East Main Street; and at 1:50 p.m. April 13 in the 200 block of Barkley Place West.