The Worthington Division of Police recently took two reports of vehicles being vandalized on the eastern edge of the city, but it was unclear if the incidents were related.

A Columbus resident told Worthington police her vehicle was vandalized between 10:45 p.m. April 13 and 12:30 p.m. April 14 while it was parked on the 500 block of Meadoway Park.

Lt. Michael Holton said the vehicle was scratched by unknown object on the entire driver's side.

Two days later, a Worthington resident reported her vehicle was vandalized at an unknown time April 16 in the 5000 block of Indianola Avenue.

Holton said the vehicle was scratched by an unknown object. No other damage was done to the vehicle.