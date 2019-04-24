BETHESDA — Samantha Burkhead was recommended to fill the vacancy on the Bethesda Park Board after Jim Ellis resigned as of March 31.



Clerk Rick Burkhead said he has ordered the drinking fountain. He also received the insurance certificate from Precision Lawncare.



The board discussed construction of a new shelter where the skate park was. Dan Cermak is going to start the bridges by the end of next week and he will be getting us a quote for a new shelter.



Debbie Mason asked the board if they wished to pull the donation jars for the trial project that have been put in the businesses in town. Board agreed to have them pulled for now.



Mason asked if thank you notes were sent to the park trial donors. Rick Burkhead said he sent cards to the people who participated in the gun bash donations but stated that he did not send cards to the others that donated directly to the park trail. They will send those out.



The board discussed the possibility of using stones and brick from the old school to build a commemorative monument in the park for the trail donors.



The board discuss dates to have the gun bash. September is loaded with events and the UL Wrestling bash in on Oct. 19. They are going to shoot for any of the first three Saturdays in November.



The park board discussed the ducks at the park.



The next park board meeting will be Monday, May 6 at 6 p.m.