COhatch, which rents co-working, events and office space to businesses and individuals throughout central Ohio, is looking to expand into Dublin, according to an April 16 memo to Dublin City Council members.

The Worthington-based business is closing on a site occupied by the Brazenhead tavern at 56 N. High St., according to the memo.

COhatch would renovate the 4,500 square feet in the Brazenhead building and redevelop an additional 5,500 square feet in the rear lot, the memo said.

The business’ initial concept is a mix of private office and co-working space, food and makers’ spaces, meeting and community space and an entertainment venue with a shared bar featuring local brewers and live music, the memo said.

What that means for the Brazenhead isn't clear. Workers at the tavern said April 24 they were unaware of any plans and directed inquiries to upper management. Messages have been left requesting comment.

ThisWeek also has contacted COhatch for comment but was unable to interview co-founder Matt Davis before publication of this story.

Dublin City Council could vote as soon as May 6 on a five-year economic-incentive agreement that is $700,000 and divided evenly among years 2019 through 2023.

The five annual payments of $140,000 would be tied to performance milestones.

The incentive-agreement legislation received a first reading April 22.

Other COhatch locations include the Hardware Store and the Library in Worthington, the Newsstand in Delaware, the Overlook in Upper Arlington, the Hub and the Pub in north Columbus' Polaris Fashion Place and the Market in Springfield. A Fairborn location is coming soon, according to the COhatch website, cohatch.com.

The Pub is a similar operation to the plans described for the Dublin COhatch in the April 16 memo. The Pub has been described as a 7,000-square-foot co-working space by day and, from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., a craft-beer bar and entertainment venue, with featured areas for local microbrewers and a variety of events.

