The following items were added to the shelves at the Barnesville Memorial Library:



Memorials and donations — Donation in memory of Myra Lee Starr given by John and Pat Schradel; donation in memory of Myra Chambers given by Gary and Lynn Atkinson; donation in memory of Myra L. Starr Chambers given by Barnesville Hospital Employees and Board of Trustees; donation given by Class of 1952; We Brush The Horses by Marigold Brooks. In memory of Tina Secrest given by The Country Sunshiners 4-H Club; Piglets by Tim Mayerling. We Take Care Of The Chickens by Rosaura Esquivel; in memory of Tina Secrest given by The Livestock Sale Committee.



Fiction — Hearts In Harmony by Beth Wiseman, inspirational; Death And Daisies by Amanda Flower, mystery; The American Agent by Jacqueline Winspear, mystery; Absaroka Valley by Lauran Paine, large print western; Love á la mode by Stephanie Kate Strohm, young adult; In Another Time by Caroline Leech, young adult; Celtic Empire by Clive Cussler; Redemption by David Baldacci; All Your Perfects by Colleen Hoover; Forever And A Day by Anthony Horowitz; Killer Thriller by Lee Goldberg; All The Wrong Places by Joy Fielding; The Last Act by Brad Parks.



Non-Fiction — The Path Made Clear by Oprah Winfrey; Born On The Links by John Williamson; Girl, Stop Apologizing by Rachel Hollis; Tasting Ohio by Sara Bir; Woodworking With Power Tools; Unofficial Guide To Ancestry.Com by Nancy Hendrickson.



Children’s — Colors In Nature / Sizes In Nature / Numbers In Nature / Shapes In Nature by Jennifer Marino Walters; Monster Molly’s Big Day Out / Monster Mo’s Big Party by Dee Reid; The Rabbit Listened by Cori Doerrfeld; 2019 Game On: The Only Gaming Annual You Need.



Book on CDs — Beautiful Bad by Annie Ward; We Are The Gardeners by Joanna Gaines. / Juvenile



DVDs — The Last Ship; Rust Creek; Boy Erased; Can You Ever Forgive Me; On The Basic Of Sex; Paw Patrol Ultimate Rescue; A Dog’s Way Home; Fantastic Beasts The Crimes Of Grindelwald.