The Belmont County Historical Society invites mothers, daughters, sisters, grandmothers, granddaughters, aunts and the men of the family to join them for the Mothers and Others Tea on May 11 at 2 p.m. The tea is presented at the Belmont County Mansion Museum, 532 N. Chestnut St., Barnesville.



Reservations and pre-payment for the tea are required and due by May 8. Call Judy at 740-695-0766 or Becky, 740-425-2228 for reservations.



The fee is $20 which includes a tour of the museum. Mail check or money order to: Treasurer, BCHS, P.O. Box 434, Barnesville, OH 43713. Make checks payable to BCHS.