A New Albany doctor has been charged with 28 felonies after being accused of running a pill mill and staging a break-in at his Columbus practice to file a fraudulent insurance claim.

Khaled L. Amr, 56, of New Albany was indicted and arrested April 24, Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said.

Amr came to the attention of investigators with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration because of suspected overprescribing of opiates, O’Brien said in a release.

Amr ran Columbus Pain Specialists, a pain-management clinic at 4466 Morse Road in northeast Columbus.

O’Brien said Amr is accused of selling oxycodone and receiving cash as a “kickback for providing the prescriptions.”

Amr also is accused of staging a break-in at his practice, including the theft of medical equipment, to file a fraudulent insurance claim. The insurance policy had a payout of more than $1 million, according to the indictment.

The plan to stage the break-in was discovered when a search warrant was executed at Amr’s New Albany home in June 2018.

Amr is also accused of filing a false claim with the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.

According to the indictment, all the activities took place between January 2012 and Feb. 1 of this year. In at least some instances, Amr is accused of having a firearm in his possession. There are no allegations that Amr used the firearm.

O’Brien said Amr was arrested at his home, where he was found hiding in a closet from police officers who had gone there with an arrest warrant.

