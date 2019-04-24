One person has died as a result of a house fire April 24 in Whitehall.

The fire was reported around 4:35 p.m. in the 4100 block of Doney Street.

First responders on the scene reported heavy black smoke coming from the home.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:48 p.m. The fire was reportedly contained five minutes later.

An investigator from the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office was requested to respond. All firefighters were ordered out of the home at 4:54 p.m., likely to preserve the scene.

Additional details about the fire were not immediately available.

