A 37-year-old Whitehall woman is dead after a residential fire April 24.

Whitehall fire officials identified the woman Thursday, April 25, as Monica Rice, 37, of Doney Street.

Whitehall firefighters responded to a 911 call at 4:36 p.m. April 24 to a residence in the 4100 block of Doney Street, at the corner of Beechbank Road.

Upon arrival, "heavy fire and black smoke was venting from the residence," Whitehall Assistant Fire Chief Chris Menapace said.

Fire departments from Columbus, Defense Supply Center Columbus and Mifflin Township also responded to the scene, Menapace said.

Rice was found in a bedroom where the fire originated and was pronounced dead at 4:46 p.m. Menapace said.

Two dogs also were at the residence. One was rescued and the other died, Menapace said.

There was no heat or water damage to any adjacent structure, but the other half of the duplex sustained light smoke damage, he said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but under investigation by a Whitehall and the state fire marshal's office.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo