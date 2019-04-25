When I was young, 6 or 7 years old, Dad would take me to the stock car races almost every Sunday. It is probably the reason I have such a fondness for automobiles. This would have been in the late forties and early fifties and I can still remember many of their names. Chet Moody drove a super-fast five window coupe numbered 52. Then there was a crowd favorite called Flannery’s Rocket, F-8. There was a Benson, a Dickson, a VanWey and many more that I idolized. I prayed for dry weather on Sundays!



The thrill of the start of the race, with all the noise and smoke and dust, resulting in tapping cars’ nerf bars (bumpers were usually replaced with stronger tubing called nerf bars) while jockeying for position and trying to get past cars with less acceleration, was a highlight for me. Dad parked in a big field at most tracks and, as we walked toward the grandstand, time trials could be heard from our car. As time went on, I could tell many cars by the sound of their engines. "That’s Larry Dickson!"



The Hudson Hornet was one of the largest cars to race and its sound was distinctive. In the interest of more speed, none of the cars used mufflers, raising the noise level.



The prizes were not great. They couldn’t have possibly covered their expenses, even if they won and did not suffer a blown motor or a minor conflict that resulted in some major or minor repair. They raced for the love of cars. Safety equipment then was a minor part of the race cars. Most had roll bars, some pretty crudely made. Looking closely on my many tours of the pits, some of the roll bars looked like they would not withstand much.



I was ten when Dad opened his business. He began working a few Sundays at his store and, before long, the Sunday trips to the speedways came to a halt. They were never forgotten.