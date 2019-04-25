Barroluco is celebrating its first brick-and-mortar location this weekend, albeit a few months after opening in December.

As previously reported, Barrolucco replaced El Arepazo Latin Grill at 47 N. Pearl St. in downtown Columbus.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and block party are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, April 26, at the Pearl Street location. Specials and giveaways will be available through Saturday, April 27, according to a news release from the restaurant.

Barroluco is known for its sandwiches, empanadas and four homemade sauces: chimichurri, spicy chi-pica, salsa golf and chimi-Q, a blend of chimichurri and American barbecue sauces.

In addition to the restaurant, Barroluco's original food truck still is in operation.

Hours for the restaurant are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays.

For more information, go to barroluco.com.

