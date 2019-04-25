Following are Columbus and Franklin County Metropolitan Park District programs for April 25 to May 2.

Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park

1775 Darby Creek Drive, Galloway

Preschoolers: Trash to Treasure, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. April 26 at the Nature Center. Guests can learn how to use composting to turn everyday scraps into gardening gold.

Wild Edibles, 11 a.m. April 27 at the Nature Center. Visitors can learn how to identify wild edible plants and how to create dishes with them.

Wildlife Search, 1 p.m. April 28 at the Indian Ridge. Guests ages 6 and older can use radio telemetry to find a wild animal that has been tracked through the park.

Blacklick Woods Metro Park

6975 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg

Metro Five-0: Level 2 Wildflower Walk, 3 p.m. April 25 at the Nature Center. Guests ages 50 and older can take a 1-mile walk to look for spring blooms on the trails.

Tots on the Trails, 10 a.m. April 26 at the Nature Center. Guests can take a slow-paced, half-mile walk with tots ages 1-4 and discover nature.

Tree ID Display, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 27 and 28 at the Nature Center. Guests can learn about some common trees and how to identify them.

Spring Wildflower Walk, 2 p.m. April 28 at the Nature Center. Guests can take a 1-mile walk to search the forest for spring blooms.

Homeschoolers: The Key to It All, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. April 29 at the Beech Maple Lodge. Students ages 6-12 can learn how plants and animals are classified through activities and a craft.

Be a Naturalist!, 7 p.m. May 1 at the Nature Center. Guests can learn about local plants and wildlife outside and find out what it is like to be a naturalist.

Blendon Woods Metro Park

4265 E. Dublin-Granville Road, Westerville

Homeschool: Salamanders, 10 a.m. April 25 and 1 p.m. April 26 at the Nature Center. Students ages 6 and older can learn more about these amphibians.

2/4/6 Fitness Hike, 9 to 11 a.m. April 27 at the Nature Center. Guests ages 14 and older can take a fast-paced hike along gravel and natural surface trails. Participants can choose 2-, 4- or 6-mile routes. Pace will be well under 20 minutes per mile.

Glacier Ridge Metro Park

9801 Hyland-Croy Road, Plain City

Off-Trail Froggy Hike, 8 p.m. April 27 at the Wetland. Guests ages 5 and older can take a 1-mile hike in the wetland to search for frogs and toads.

Highbanks Metro Park

9466 U.S. Route 23 N., Lewis Center

For Adults: Fungus Hike, 10 to 11:30 a.m. April 26 at the Nature Center. Guests ages 18 and older can hike 2.5-miles on the Dripping Rock Trail to learn how to identify mushrooms.

For Kids: Amphibian Search, 2 p.m. April 28 at the Big Meadows Picnic Area. Children ages 6-12 can search for amphibians off-trail near the Olentangy River.

Adults: Wildflower Walk, 10 a.m. to noon May 1 at the Big Meadows Picnic Area. Guests ages 18 and older can hike 1 mile along the Scenic River Trail and search for wildflowers such as grape hyacinth and dutchman's breeches.

Homestead

4675 Cosgray Road, Hilliard

Campfire and S'mores, 2 p.m. April 28 at the Nature Center. Guests can make s'mores around the campfire or bring their own food to cook.

Inniswood Metro Gardens

940 S. Hempstead Road, Westerville

Children's Garden Day: Soup Garden, 2 to 4 p.m. April 28 at the Sisters Garden. Guests can discover what it takes to grow and harvest vegetable soup ingredients. Attendees will make crafts and take part in family-friendly gardening activities.

Scioto Audubon Metro Park

400 W. Whittier St., Columbus

Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon. Guests can bring little ones for a nature-inspired story or two.

Weekly Bird Hike, 10 a.m. Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon Center. Guests can search for birds in the park.

Late Nights at the Climbing Wall, 8 p.m. to midnight April 26. The climbing wall will stay open until midnight every second and fourth Friday of the month from April until October. The park will provide four auto belays, but guests should bring their own climbing harness.

Sharon Woods Metro Park

6911 Cleveland Ave., Westerville

Cache In/Trash Out, 10 a.m. April 27 at the Apple Ridge Picnic Shelter. Guests can help make the park a better place to geocache by removing trash and invasive species.

2019 Geotrail Kickoff, 1 p.m. April 27 at the Apple Ridge Picnic Shelter. Guests can attend the opening of this year's Geo-Trail treasure hunt. For details, visit geocaching.com.

Go Wild Kids Club: Soil Safari, 2 p.m. April 28 at the Natural Play Area. Children ages 5-12 can dig in the dirt and explore what lives beneath the ground.

Slate Run Living Historical Farm

1375 state Route 674 N., Canal Winchester

Family Storytime: Sheep, 11 a.m. April 27 at the Farmhouse. Visitors can hear a story about these animals then see some of the farm sheep.

Three Creeks Park

3860 Bixby Road, Groveport

Family Fun Walk, 7 p.m. April 25 at the Confluence Area. Guests can use sight, sound, taste, touch and smell to explore nature on a 1-mile walk.

Spring Break Special: Kid's Fishing, 1 p.m. April 26 at the Heron Pond. Guests ages 15 and younger can cast a line and try to catch some fish.

Metro Five-0: Level 3 Beautiful Bluebells, 10 a.m. April 27 at the Confluence Area. Guests ages 50 and older can take a 1-mile walk among the bluebells and other blooms.

Interpreters and assistive listening devices for persons with hearing impairments are available for any program. Call 614-891-0700 (TDD 895-6240) to schedule these services.