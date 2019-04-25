Swensons Drive-In has received a stamp of approval from the Northland Community Council development committee - for a second time.

CORRECTION: The Northland Community Council development committee voted April 24 to approve a rezoning request for a Swensons Drive-In on North Hamilton Road. Because of a reporter’s errors, a previous online version of this story included an incorrect date and was unclear that the vote was taken by the development committee and not the full NCC.

Swensons Drive-In has received a stamp of approval from the Northland Community Council development committee - for a second time.

The committee said yes April 24 to a rezoning request for a site at 5720 N. Hamilton Road, near Gahanna. The committee already had assented in March to the Akron-based burger chain’s request for a Columbus City Council variance in a commercial planned development, or CPD area, the site’s current zoning status.

Although the rezoning is also for a CPD designation, it – rather than just a variance – gives Swensons a greater ability to address landscaping, signage and access restrictions on the property, said attorney David Hodge, representing the burger chain.

“Essentially, we needed to address landscaping and wanted to enhance the buffer to the residential (properties) to the east,” Hodge said. “There were some other odd provisions in the CPD text we needed to address because they wouldn’t exactly address Swensons’ plan.”

